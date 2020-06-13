Roofing company workers forced onto ground, held at gunpoint by man who thought they were Antifa

Felony charges are possible in wake of the incident in a Loveland neighborhood. One man involved is a Colorado State football player.

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Loveland man faces felony charges after allegedly concluding that two men going door-to-door in his neighborhood were members of the protest movement known as Antifa – and then ordering them to the ground and holding them at gunpoint, 9Wants to Know has learned.

The incident unfolded after the man called police, said there were two men wearing masks near his home, and announced he was armed and going to go confront them, Loveland Police Lt. Bob Shaffer confirmed to 9Wants to Know.

When officers arrived in the 2400 block of Dawn Court around 6 p.m. Thursday, they encountered Scott Gudmundsen – dressed in fatigues and holding two men on the ground at gunpoint, Shaffer said.

But the men weren’t troublemakers – they work for a local roofing company and were wearing blue polo shirts with the firm’s name on them, shorts, tennis shoes and white surgical-style masks, Shaffer said.

One of them is a Colorado State University football player who is 20 years old and works part-time at the roofing company; the other man is 27 and an employee of the roofing company, 9Wants to Know has learned. 9NEWS is not identifying them at this point because they were described by police as victims of a crime.

“They were canvassing the neighborhood because of the recent hail storms,” Shaffer told 9Wants to Know.

There was no evidence that either of the men did anything wrong.

“Nothing at all,” Shaffer said.

At the scene, police arrested Gudmundsen, 65, who lives around the corner from where police encountered him.

Gudmundsen was armed with two weapons, Shaffer told 9Wants to Know: A Glock pistol, and a second Glock pistol that had been converted into a longer weapon that looked like a carbine rifle.

Police seized both guns as evidence, Shaffer said.

The incident unfolded in a southwest Loveland neighborhood a few blocks west of Thompson Valley High School.

Shaffer said that Gudmundsen called police, said there were two “Antifa guys” in the neighborhood and that, “I am going out there to confront them.” Gudmundsen told police in the call he was armed and wearing tactical gear, Shaffer said.

A second person also called police around the same time and said a man in fatigues was holding two people on the ground at gunpoint in the street.

President Trump has suggested that Antifa agitators have been responsible for recent demonstrations across the country calling for greater police accountability in use-of-force incidents.

According to Larimer County Jail records, Gudmundsen was booked at 6:14 p.m. Thursday on suspicion of two counts of felony menacing and two counts of false imprisonment.

He is scheduled to be in court June 18.

As for the two men Gudmundsen is accused of confronting, police called victim advocates to the scene to assist them.

“They were pretty rattled – both of them were,” Shaffer told 9Wants to Know.

