2 officers involved in Karen Garner's arrest face charges, court records show

The Larimer County District Attorney will hold a briefing at 1 p.m. Wednesday to reveal the results of the Critical Incident Response Team investigation.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Online court records show that two former Loveland Police officers involved in the June 2020 arrest of Karen Garner face charges including official conduct.

The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was tasked with looking into the conduct of the officers involved in Garner's arrest last year and that investigation is now complete.

District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin has reviewed the facts of the case and will hold a briefing at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Footage of Garner's arrest on June 26, 2020 arrest was released by attorney Sarah Schielke who filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on behalf of Garner last month. The lawsuit alleges that Garner was forcibly pushed to the ground and that during the arrest she suffered multiple injuries including a broken arm and dislocated shoulder.

Online court records show that former Officer Austin Hopp faces charges of:

Assault causing serious bodily injury

Attempt to influence a public servant

Official misconduct

Court records also show that former Officer Daria Jalali faces the following charges:

Peace officer: Failure to report use of force

Peace officer: Failure to intervene

Official misconduct

About two weeks after the video of Garner's arrest was released two officers involved in Garner's arrest resigned. A community service officer also resigned.

They include:

Officer Austin Hopp

Officer Daria Jalali

Community service officer Tyler Blackett

Four employees were initially put on administrative leave. Sgt. Phil Metzler, who remains with the department, is still on the leave. Currently, court records don't show any potential charges for Metzler or Blackett.

> Below: Body camera footage shows the arrest of the 73-year-old. This footage has been edited by the law firm representing Garner. (Warning: The content in this video is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.)

Garner was arrested while walking home along Mountain Lion Road. She had just come from a nearby Walmart where she attempted to leave without paying for about $14 worth of items, the lawsuit says. The 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office said that Garner's misdemeanor case was dismissed

When that footage was released, the Loveland Police Department said it was the first time they were made aware of any complaints related to the incident.

The lawsuit also claims that Garner was left for hours at the jail without medical attention despite having obvious injuries.

Schielke also released a second video she said shows the three arresting officers watching body camera video of Garner's arrest, laughing and celebrating the excessive force, and fist-bumping the fact that one of the officers intimidated a citizen who stopped to make a complaint.