Loveland Police to require training by Alzheimer's Association after excessive force allegation

A lawsuit claims Karen Garner suffered a dislocated shoulder, a broken humerus and a sprained wrist during the June 2020 arrest.

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Loveland Police Department (LPD) will now be requiring officers to complete training on interacting with people with Alzheimer's or any other form of dementia after an alleged incident of excessive force involving a 73-year-old woman with dementia surfaced earlier this week.

LPD said that as of Friday, all officers have been assigned a mandatory online training titled 'Approaching Alzheimer's: First Responder Training' offered through the Alzheimer's Association.

A Loveland attorney filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on behalf of Karen Garner, the woman in the body camera footage that was posted on the department's Facebook page. The lawsuit alleges that she was injured after being forced to the ground by a Loveland Police officer nearly a year ago.

The lawsuit suggests she attempted to leave a Walmart with less than $14 worth of items she forgot to purchase. A statement from Walmart indicates that police were called only after Garner became "physical" with an associate.

The department was responding to a shoplifting call, according to LPD. The department could not say whether they were told about Gernet's mental condition.

The lawsuit says Garner suffered a dislocated shoulder, a broken humerus and a sprained wrist during the arrest which happened not long after she left the store.

The arrest, captured on an officer’s body camera, repeatedly shows Garner saying, “I’m going home” to the arresting officer.

She was two blocks away from her home.

> Below: Body camera footage shows the arrest of the 73-year-old. This footage has been edited by the law firm representing Garner. (Warning: The content in this video is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.)

According to LPD, the incident took place on June 26, 2020, but said until now; they had not received a complaint regarding "serious injuries" to Garner.

Since learning of the lawsuit and allegations in it late Wednesday, LPD said they'd begun an investigation that will include "an examination of all images, documents and records" compiled in connection with the incident.

LPD also said Friday that the department has two practitioners that are assigned to help patrol officers in crisis situations through a partnership with Summit Stone Health. In an emailed statement, the department said "whenever a mental health issue is even remotely suspected in a call for service, the Summit Stone practitioners are notified and expected to respond."

The arresting officer has been on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to LPD. An officer who assisted with the arrest and the on-scene supervisor have both been reassigned to administrative duties.

This story draws on previous reporting from Chris Vanderveen.

