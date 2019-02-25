A 29-year-old man facing multiple charges in a fatal crash admitted to a police officer that he’d downed four beers before the wreck, according to court documents obtained by 9Wants to Know.

William Lenox was being held Monday on suspicion of vehicular homicide, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and careless driving. He is scheduled to be in court Friday for the filing of formal charges.

According to an arrest affidavit, Golden police investigators alleged that Lenox was driving on the wrong side of the road – and without his headlights on – when he crashed into an oncoming vehicle about 11:30 p.m. Friday on snowy U.S. 93.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the woman who died in the crash as Margaret Braun, 73.

Her husband, William Braun, 76, suffered multiple fractured ribs and injuries to the spine, and two passengers were also seriously hurt, according to court documents.

The incident occurred on Highway 93 at Golden Gate Canyon Road.

According to court documents, Lenox was headed north in the southbound lanes when his Ford Expedition slammed into a southbound Hyundai Santa Fe driven by William Braun. Passersby pulled Margaret Braun from the car and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an officer asked Lenox if had been drinking, according to the arrest affidavit, he replied, “I had a couple – is that lady OK?”

Lenox refused to perform roadside sobriety tests, but later agreed to have his blood drawn multiple times to see if he had alcohol or drugs in his system, the affidavit said.

“I consent to all of them – I want to cooperate,” Lenox said when asked about the blood tests, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Lenox made multiple statements while at a hospital, including, “This is a nightmare,” “I had four IPAs – I’m just so sorry,” and “I can’t believe I did this to that lady.”

