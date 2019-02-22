DENVER - 9Wants to Know has learned a construction manager accused of setting fire to a slot home project last May has been indicted and arrested.

A recently unsealed six-count federal indictment says Michael Marte intentionally set fire to a construction project at 1920 and 1930 Grove Street to potentially collect a $4.5 million insurance payout.

“...MARTE was fully aware that he had caused the fire, by intentionally committing an act of arson,” the newly unsealed indictment said.

The counts in the indictment include arson and wire fraud. Federal court records indicate Marte has been in custody since Dec. 27 of last year after he was arrested on the island of Sint Maarten. Federal court filings indicate the US government is attempting to extradite him.

The project, near Broncos Stadium, was nearly complete when flames devoured two buildings -- putting a neighboring family at risk.

At the time of the fire, Marte was a manager for ADC Construction, an Australian company that was the developer for the Grove project. Records also show Kleo Hatziladas is another member of ADC Construction.

On Sunday, 9Wants to Know first reported that Marte was a person of interest and that a letter from an insurance company outlines numerous details about the investigation, including the existence of video evidence.

