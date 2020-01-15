ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A 38-year-old man has been identified as the suspect in the near-fatal stabbing of an Adams County judge who apparently interrupted a burglary at his Denver home last summer, 9Wants to Know has learned.

Jose Armenta-Vazquez faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, burglary involving an assault in the Aug. 18, 2019, assault on Magistrate Judge David Blackett, according to court records.

According to Jefferson County sheriff’s records, Armenta-Vazquez was arrested Dec. 16 by Wheat Ridge police on a felony menacing charge.

He remained in custody Wednesday in Jefferson County.

Blackett, assigned to Division D1 in Adams County Court, was stabbed at his home in east-central Denver. It is not clear what evidence tied Armenta-Vazquez to the assault.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Armenta Vazquez has been arrested 36 times in the past 20 years and has used two dozen aliases.

He has been arrested on numerous traffic charges, as well as more serious allegations, including assault and child abuse.

Armenta-Vazquez is scheduled to be in court Jan. 29.

