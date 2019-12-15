AURORA, Colo. — A man has died after being he was found lying on the street with a gunshot wound in Aurora early Sunday morning, police said.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers responded to a report of a man lying in the street at 11249 East Colfax Avenue just after midnight.

Authorities located an adult Hispanic man lying on the street with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the victim's name.

Police are currently investigating the incident as a homicide.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Aurora Police Agent Huber at 303-739-6090.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913- STOP (7867).

