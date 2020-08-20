Indictment reveals organized crime suspect connected to massage parlors

After 9Wants to Know investigated illicit massage parlors reopening in Denver after being banned in Aurora, a shop owner has been indicted.

DENVER, Colorado — One year after the 9NEWS investigative team found several illicit massage parlors operating in the city, a suspect has been indicted on more than 20 charges, including felony pimping, racketeering and tax evasion.

Chen Liang Kuo, 42, is currently locked up in Denver’s jail under a $500,000 bond.

Online court records show he was indicted under the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act on August 6.

Last year, 9Wants to Know used a hidden camera and captured a worker at Apple Spa offering a sex act.

Documents show Kuo was the owner of Apple Spa for about three years until the Apple Spa business dissolved a few months after the television news investigation aired.

>> The video above is that investigation from August 2019.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office is expected to announce on Thursday the indictment of seven people and 12 businesses that were involved in an “international organized crime ring.”

A spokesperson for the office would not confirm or deny if Chen is part of Thursday’s announcement.

