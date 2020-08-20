Indictment reveals organized crime suspect connected to massage parlors

DENVER, Colorado — One year after the 9NEWS investigative team found several illicit massage parlors operating in the city, a suspect has been indicted on more than 20 charges, including felony pimping, racketeering and tax evasion.
RELATED: Businesses shut down for suspected human trafficking in Aurora reopen just a few miles away
Chen Liang Kuo, 42, is currently locked up in Denver’s jail under a $500,000 bond.
Online court records show he was indicted under the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act on August 6.
Last year, 9Wants to Know used a hidden camera and captured a worker at Apple Spa offering a sex act.
Documents show Kuo was the owner of Apple Spa for about three years until the Apple Spa business dissolved a few months after the television news investigation aired.
>> The video above is that investigation from August 2019.
RELATED: 'I am truly sorry:' Patriots owner Robert Kraft releases statement after prostitution charges
The Denver District Attorney’s Office is expected to announce on Thursday the indictment of seven people and 12 businesses that were involved in an “international organized crime ring.”
A spokesperson for the office would not confirm or deny if Chen is part of Thursday’s announcement.
Other investigations from 9Wants to Know:
RELATED: An apartment complex evicted a woman, not realizing she was dead inside her unit for at least 3 weeks
RELATED: 'I'm reveling in the fact that I got him': Former Denver officer tracks down man who shot him in 1971
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know