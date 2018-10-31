KUSA — Starting in 2015, 9Wants to Know asked viewers to show them their most outrageous medical bills.

And ever since, Reporter Chris Vanderveen and Producer Katie Wilcox have highlighted some of the issues plaguing patients in the medical industry. Below, you’ll find some of their past coverage of the health care industry, which accounts for $1 in $5 spent in the U.S.

Starting Monday night at 10 p.m., 9Wants to Know will show how medical bills some patients didn’t even know about have left them with liens on their homes.

After hundreds of you sent us copies of your bills, 9Wants to Know investigated some common, and some shocking charges, in these patients’ medical bills.

A different kind of gold rush has come to Colorado. 9Wants to Know found urine drug tests cost the state of Colorado’s Medicaid program more than $1 million in every month of 2016.

Patients with health insurance are billed differently than those who don’t have insurance, and some of your bills showed us insurance doesn’t always guarantee the best deal.

The ER is one of the most expensive places a patient can go for care. 9Wants to Know read through dozens of medical bills and found out how hospitals were “coding” an ER visit, and why those codes can lead to thousands of dollars in charges.

A patient who goes to an in-network hospital for an emergency is supposed to be protected from getting out-of-network bills – but a “loophole” in a Colorado law has left patients vulnerable to paying hundred or even thousands to out-of-network doctors.

A viewer sent us not a bill, but a check. A check they received from their insurance company that they were supposed to forward to an intraoperative neuromonitoring company. 9Wants to Know learned why this bill was paid, and who would receive the money.

9Wants to Know started asking viewers to show us your bills in 2015. By 2017, the series of stories and investigations had saved you more than $275,000.

