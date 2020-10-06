Community-wide canvas in case of missing Chaffee County woman planned this week

Suzanne Morphew, 49, went missing on Mother's Day and has not been seen since.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators this Wednesday will contact Chaffee County residents in a community-wide canvas meant to gather and share information in the case of missing woman Suzanne Morphew.

Morphew, 49, went missing on Mother's Day, May 10 — one month ago. The Maysville resident left her home for a bike ride and never returned. Maysville is located west of Salida by way of U.S. 50.

The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said investigators have received about 500 tips in the case and have conducted 10 large-scale searches throughout the county.

Nearly two dozen members of law enforcement will take part in the community canvas planned on Wednesday, CCSO said.

Investigators seized Morphew's home on May 20, and then released it back to the family on May 26.

CCSO, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also searched several locations on a property on County Road 105 in Salida to follow up on leads developed during the case, but were unable to make any new connections, CCSO said earlier.

Morphew’s disappearance as of now is considered a missing person’s case.

Shortly after her disappearance, investigators searched the Mayville area after deputies found a personal item belonging to Morphew. Dive teams also searched nearby bodies of water, with no results.

Morphew’s husband, Barry, on May 17 posted a video message to Facebook begging for his wife’s return.

“Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please, we'll do whatever it takes to bring you back," Barry Morphew said in the video. "We love you. We miss you. Your girls need you."

A $200,000 reward is being offered for information related to Morphew's disappearance. Half of that money is being offered by Morphew's family, according to a Facebook group set up to help find her. The other half is coming from a family friend who decided to match the family's offer.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office has asked residents to keep surveillance footage from May 8 to May 12 in case it can help with the investigation.

The public is asked to continue to report any information about this case by calling (719) 312-7530.