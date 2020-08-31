Missing woman's brother holds vigil, plans search effort in Colorado

The brother of missing 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew is organizing a massive search effort to find her.

ALEXANDRIA, Indiana — The brother of a missing woman from Chaffee County is organizing a search party to come to Colorado to search for her.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, went missing on Mother's Day, May 10. The Maysville resident left her home for a bike ride and never returned.

Her brother, Andy Moorman, is hoping to recruit more than 1,000 volunteers for a five-day expedition to search the mountainous area where she was last seen, according to Dateline NBC.

During a candlelight vigil Sunday in Indiana, Moorman said the search will begin on Sept. 23.

"I've got to find my little sister, and I have to bring closure to my family," he said.

The mother of two is originally from Alexandria, Indiana, but moved to Colorado with her family a couple years ago, according to WTHR, our sister station in Indiana.

Investigators said they have followed up on hundreds of tips and conducted numerous searches over the last several months, but there is still no trace of the missing Colorado mother.

Back in May, search teams combed through a construction site outside of Salida. At the time, investigators would not say if they found any evidence.

Shortly after her disappearance, investigators searched the Mayville area after deputies found a personal item belonging to Morphew. Dive teams also searched nearby bodies of water, but with no results.

A $200,000 reward is offered for information related to Morphew's disappearance. Half of that money is being offered by Morphew's family, according to a Facebook group set up to help find her. The other half is coming from a family friend who decided to match the family's offer.

The public can submit tips by calling 719-312-7530.