We need your help to make sure we know what is going on in facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks. 9Wants to Know is using this form to create an unofficial survey that will assist our coverage. Viewer tips have already pushed our stories forward, and we rely on the community to make sure we’re not missing anything.

At least 138 people who live in nursing homes and assisted living facilities have died in Colorado after being diagnosed with COVID-19. There have been at least 528 confirmed cases.

If you live in or work at a nursing home/assisted living facility with cases of the coronavirus please fill out the form below. Family/friends of those in this situation are also encouraged to complete it.

Your answers can be anonymous and your name will not be shared publicly unless you agree to speak to us on the record if we make further contact with you.

Each question is optional and the answers you give will help us share with the public what you need on the front lines of this pandemic.

Thank you for your help telling this important story.

