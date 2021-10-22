Man seen in images brandishing gun at man who got lost pleads guilty

Paul Favret received a deferred sentence which means he could avoid jail time.

SEDALIA, Colo. — A man who was accused of chasing down another man and threatening him with a gun after that man got lost and turned around in his driveway pleaded guilty to two counts, but he may not serve any time behind bars.

Paul Favret was the subject of a 9Wants to Know Investigation last year.

He was originally charged with five criminal charges, including two felony menacing charges and three misdemeanors related to the incident on June 12, 2020.

He pleaded guilty to one count of felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon and one count of prohibited use of a firearm on Oct. 15. He received a two-year deferred judgement, meaning as long as he complies with his probation over the next two years, he won't have spend time behind bars.

On June 12, 2020, GPS directions led the victim to the wrong home while looking for a wedding rehearsal. He ended up near just south of Sedalia at the intersection of Elk Canyon Place and Elk Canyon Drive in the wealthy neighborhood of the Elk Ridge Estates.

In a Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) incident report, Ochoa told deputies homeowner Paul Favret chased him down in a truck and yelled, “I want to blow your f*****g head off.”

Ochoa told deputies Favret didn’t listen to an apology but continued to act in an aggressive manner while waving the gun around.

In the incident report, Favret initially denied to a responding deputy that he pulled out his gun when confronting Ochoa. He changed his story when the sheriff's deputy showed him the photos taken by Ochoa’s girlfriend. Favret told the deputy he didn’t remember that part of the incident. According to the report, Favret told officers he was on pain medication.

In a statement last year, Favret said, "I just saw the unknown vehicle very close to the home at a time when we were not expecting any visitors, and our property is clearly marked with our address and is about 1/2 mile from their destination."

In the statement, Favret also said he’s had intruders on his property in the past who’ve been engaging in illegal elk hunting.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know