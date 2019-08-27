DENVER —

While Adams County investigators look into the death of Kate Petrocco, the family of her husband is coming forward to defend him against claims of domestic violence.

Kate Petrocco, 36, was found dead July 14. The case isn’t closed, but investigators are expected to rule her death a suicide.

On Thursday, Kate Petrocco’s sister told 9Wants to Know even if the case is ruled a suicide, she believes domestic violence played a role in the death of the mother of twins.

Thursday’s story on 9NEWS and online chatter about the case prompted members of the prominent Colorado farming family to come forward and defend Dave Petrocco Junior, whose prior domestic violence cases have come into focus.

“We’re defending our family. We’re defending my son. Everything that you’ve heard in the last couple of six weeks is lies,” Susan Petrocco told 9NEWS while defending her son.

Out of the three domestic violence arrests on his record, Dave Petrocco Jr. was convicted in only one case. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from an incident with Kate Petrocco in 2018. Dave Petrocco Junior remains on probation with a deferred sentence, records show.

“Domestic violence is a strong term. This picture that they’re painting is false,” Julie Marrone, Dave Petrocco’s sister said. “And I saw nothing that is being described out there. It didn’t happen.”

“It just didn’t happen. He adored her. He doted on her. He gave her anything,” Susan Petrocco said.

A Petrocco family spokesperson sent 9NEWS an email written by an Adams County detective who wrote Dave Petrocco Jr. is not a suspect. 9Wants to Know was able to confirm the authenticity of the email on Monday.

“In regards to David Petrocco Jr. in no way do I consider him a suspect in her death. This incident had been investigated thoroughly and is clearly a suicide,” Detective Matthew Peterson said in the email.

“I just think they’re very angry and they’re reaching and so they’re just trying to turn it back on us,” Susan Petrocco said.

During the interview, the family also expressed concerns about the long-term impact of the case on the family business. Petrocco Jr. is listed as the Vice President of Petrocco Farms.

“We’ve only done this one thing and we’ve done it well. And we just want to continue doing that--providing the products that we do to our great state,” Marrone said. “We have been extremely disrupted. Our lives have been adversely affected by this.”

A family spokesperson stressed after the interview the family’s focus is clearing David Petrocco Jr. of allegations swarming around the case.

“He’s always been a good son. Always. He wouldn’t hurt a fly. He’s just not that kind of man,” Susan Petrocco said.

