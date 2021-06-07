Murder victim was killed in McDonald's parking lot over a gaming console

38 year-old Andy Billinger was shot to death last week in a McDonald's parking lot.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police (APD) now said 38-year-old Andy Billinger was murdered last week by a person to whom he was trying to sell a gaming console.

"He was shot and got killed over a gaming console," said agent Matt Longshore of the APD.

It happened last Tuesday night, right around 6:30 p.m. Police said Billinger met a person online and arranged to sell him a gaming console. They agreed to meet in the McDonald's parking lot on South Parker Road. Once there, according to police, the suspect shot and killed Billinger.

"The suspect took it upon himself to not conduct the transaction," said agent Longshore.

MJ Holton, Billinger's longtime live-in girlfriend, said Billinger delivered food for a living and sold various items online from time to time to help support his mother.

"He was just trying to work, take care of his family," Holton said. "Andy was super kind, he would help anybody out. He was such a funny, sensitive guy. He felt so deeply."

Aurora police said the investigation is progressing – detectives are now in the process of going over surveillance from the area – and they're hoping to make an arrest in the near future.

In light of the tragedy, APD is once again urging people to use the city's designated "safe exchange zones" to conduct online transactions, especially for high-dollar items.

The zones are located at the police department's district three on East Arapahoe Road and at police headquarters.

Denver Police have a similar program, having designated "safe trade zones" at six district stations.