As a police officer patrols with felony charges, state agency says it can’t stop her

A state board that certifies every peace officer in Colorado says current rules prevent it from suspending Dawn Fliszar’s license to be a police officer.

LOG LANE VILLAGE, Colo. — While out on bond with five pending felony charges, a cop in this tiny town is pulling people over as her law enforcement certification remains active.

9NEWS profiled Officer Dawn Fliszar earlier this month as she stands accused of pocketing more than $30,000 in fees through incomplete VIN inspections.

The fact Log Lane Village continues to employ Fliszar as an officer highlights a potential flaw in state law that outlines when an officer’s certification can be suspended.

The Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) board, which certifies all officers in Colorado if they have current training and a clear background, will suspend licenses if an officer’s training is not current.

However, current rules don’t outline what should happen if an officer is facing a felony charge.

“Right now the POST board’s hands are tied,” said Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock, who also serves as a vice chairman of POST.

“Even if a complaint was made, they wouldn’t be able to do anything,” Spurlock said, adding it would take an act of Colorado’s legislature to change the law so the board could suspend Fliszar’s license.

In an interview with 9NEWS, Spurlock expressed his concerns about Fliszar working with active felony charges.

“POST board should have the ability to suspend that person so that person is not acting as a peace officer in the state of Colorado, potentially jeopardizing other criminal justice systems in place,” Spurlock said.

Criminal justice and law enforcement experts who have spoken to 9NEWS about the unusual circumstance have said Fliszar’s employment could mean legal trouble for Log Lane Village, especially if she’s ultimately convicted of a felony.

“If I was a small town, I think I would wait until that case is over before hiring someone,” said Stacey Hervey, a criminal justice professor at Metropolitan State University in Denver.

Hervey said defense attorneys would have a field day with any case handled by Fliszar because her credibility would be jeopardized if she’s convicted of a felony.

“It’s disturbing because it sets that department up for liability, for sure,” Hervey said.

A records request revealed Fliszar has been employed at Log Lane since March of 2022 and has issued 22 tickets for things like speeding, property damage and dogs at large.

Log Lane Mayor Naomi Zuniga has refused to answer phone calls and emails by 9NEWS seeking an explanation if the town knew about the felony case.

Earlier this month, 9NEWS obtained Fliszar’s job application which shows she did not disclose she was arrested and charged for theft last September. Her trial is set for February.