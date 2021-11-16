No rules prevented large taxpayer-funded loans for tax delinquents

9Wants to Know found Colorado is owed more than $6.6 million in delinquent taxes but these entities were paid $13.2 million through government assistance.

'Benefiting ... without contributing' :

At least 161 Colorado companies and individuals who owed millions in back taxes still qualified for federal pandemic relief loans, a 9Wants to Know investigation found.

“Essentially, they're benefiting from taxpayer money without contributing to the system,” said Tim Stretton, director of the congressional oversight initiative at the Project On Government Oversight.

9Wants to Know analyzed data from the Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Colorado Department of Revenue. The analysis found that at least 161 companies and individuals that were paid $13.2 million through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) still owe more than $6.6 million in delinquent state taxes.

“These loans should not have been approved in the first place,” Stretton said. “These loans, like other COVID relief programs, were intended for companies that were in good financial standing before the pandemic because they were supposed to be helping these companies weather the pandemic.”

Stretton said the government could have been more careful about who got the money while moving quickly to help companies dealing with an “economic crisis.”

Those seeking Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) money, another SBA program, had to provide tax information to get the loan. But PPP loans didn't have the same requirements.

“There were simple things that they could have put in place, especially as the programs were reauthorized and lessons were starting to be learned,” Stretton said.

Christopher Chavez, regional communications director for the Small Business Administration, said only EIDL applicants are checked for liens because it's a loan that isn't forgivable. PPP loans, on the other hand, are forgivable. He said PPP was designed to help all businesses survive the pandemic, regardless of if someone owed taxes.

“Owing federal taxes was not a disqualifier for PPP,” Chavez wrote in an email. “PPP was an emergency aid program to help all small businesses survive the pandemic.”

Chavez said in an email that business owners could get PPP money in the second round even if they defaulted on federal student loans. He wouldn't agree to go on-camera to answer questions about 9NEWS’ findings because “there is nothing more I can add” on the topic.

A 9Wants to Know analysis of SBA data shows 56% of the $15.1 billion distributed to Colorado companies has been forgiven. In other words, businesses don’t need to worry about paying back $8.4 billion they received through PPP.

There may be other people and businesses that owe delinquent taxes and received PPP loans that were not documented.

9Wants to Know conducted this analysis by merging PPP and Department of Revenue data. A reporter searched for the same names in both datasets with programming software.