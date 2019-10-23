DENVER — The Colorado Attorney's Office is slated to release a report Wednesday detailing the names and allegations against priests accused of sexually abusing children in the state dating back to 1950.

The report will be publicly released at 10 a.m. 9NEWS will speak to the attorney general and create a database with the names of the priests and their parishes that will be available soon after.

Below are some common questions and answers about the report:

Why was this report done?

Colorado Attorney General Phil Wieser reached agreement with the leaders of the Archdiocese of Denver, the Diocese of Colorado Springs and the Diocese of Pueblo for an accounting of sexual misconduct involving minors by priests. The work on this agreement was begun by former Attorney General Cynthia Coffman.

What exactly did the review look at?

It looked at reports of clergy abuse by diocesan priests and the response of the church, including its policies and procedures aimed at preventing future sexual misconduct with children.

Who conducted the review?

Former U.S. Attorney Robert Troyer.

Who is listed in the report?

Priests against whom a “substantiated allegation” exists.

What constitutes a “substantiated allegation”?

One where Troyer concluded the evidence shows that the abuse more likely than not occurred.

What period of time does the report cover?

Jan. 1, 1950, to the present.

Was this a criminal investigation?

No. However, if crimes were uncovered that could be prosecuted, they were to be reviewed and forwarded to the appropriate law enforcement agencies for further investigation.

What information was used to compile the report?

It was based largely on internal church records. However, Troyer had the power to conduct follow-up interviews and consider new reports that hadn’t previously been made to the church.

Did the review look at every Catholic priest who has been in Colorado since 1950?

No. It considered only priests in the three dioceses in Colorado. It did not include religious order priests.

Is there compensation available for victims?

Yes. A separate, companion agreement established an independent process to pay reparations to victims of clergy sex abuse. Kenneth Feinberg and Camille Biros are administering that process and have the sole discretion to decide how much money an abuse survivor should be paid. The three Colorado dioceses have agree to abide by their determinations.

How much money could a sexual abuse victim expect?

It’s difficult to say. However, Feinberg said in other states where he has made similar determinations, payments ranged from as little as $10,000 to as much as $500,000.

Earlier this year, 9Wants to Know told the story of Michael Smilanic, who filed a formal complaint with the Catholic church in 2017 and recounted in May how he was abused by Father Neil Hewitt in 1967.

Donna Ballentine said Neil Hewitt baptized her children at the church where he was assigned in Leadville. The former priest has now been accused of sexually abusing her cousin.

He never told anyone about the abuse until after he saw the 2015 movie “Spotlight,” which delved into the Boston Globe’s investigation of child sexual abuse by Catholic priests in Massachusetts.

“As a kid, I was really embarrassed and very confused – and then kind of felt like some of it was maybe my fault,” he said.

After seeing the movie, he finally told his wife what happened all those years ago.

“She kind of didn't know what to say, but she was very supportive and very saddened by it,” Smilanic said.

The priest he named — Hewitt — was ordained in 1962, but left the ministry in 1980, and then got married.

“During his ministry, there was never any reports of misconduct with a child, and no reports of sexual abuse of a minor while he was in ministry,” Mark Haas, spokesman for the archdiocese, told 9Wants to Know in May.

However, there have been at least two complaints filed against Hewitt since he left the priesthood. Both reports — one of which WAS Smilanic's — alleged that he sexually abused teenage boys in the 1960s while he was an active priest.

Michael Smilanic spoke to 9Wants to Know about the abuse he said he encountered at the hands of a Catholic priest.

Smilanic tracked Hewitt down and said that Hewitt admitted to wrongdoing.

“He didn't hem and haw, he didn’t – there wasn’t a long silence or anything. He admitted it right away, and he said that he was sorry, and said, 'I didn't think it was wrong; I don't know why it started,'" Smilanic told 9NEWS.

Hewitt, now in 80s, declined to sit for a formal interview with 9NEWS, but spoke with a reporter on the porch of his Arizona home.

Neil Hewitt expressed remorse following allegations of sexual abuse while he was a priest in Colorado.

“I did do things that were wrong,” Hewitt said. “I realize that. About all I could do is what I did with Michael, you know, and just say, 'I’m really sorry.'"

The second complaint against Hewitt was filed by Donna Ballentine, whose cousin took his own life in 1991. Years after his death, Ballentine discovered a letter he'd written in which he accused Hewitt of molesting him.

Stuart Saucke wrote a letter to the Catholic priest who he alleges abused him.

To be eligible for compensation, victims have until Nov. 30 to contact the program to start the process of filing a claim.

Independent claims administrators Kenneth R. Feinberg and Camille S. Biros are administering the compensation program and have the sole authority to decide how much money a survivor should be paid. The three dioceses have agreed to abide by the decisions Feinberg and Biros make.

Packets have already been already sent to 65 people who had previously reported being abused by diocesan priests to church officials.

All claims must be filed by Jan. 31, 2020 and can only be made concerning clergy who worked for Colorado dioceses, not members of independent religious orders. The names of those who make claims will not be made public.

“The program is guaranteed to be confidential,” Feinberg said last month.

He said Colorado's program is very similar to those he is administrating for Catholic dioceses in four other states— California, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Payments in other state have ranged from $10,000 to $500,000, he said.

> Click/tap here to submit a report of abuse as part of the independent review.

Colorado announced its review of clergy abuse following a Pennsylvania report from a grand jury in late 2018 that showed more than 300 priests there abused 1,000 children over the course of 70 years.

Weiser said unlike Pennsylvania, he does not have the power to bring the case to a grand jury, so the review was not a criminal investigation, but could potentially lead to criminal charges.

“If matters come forward that are appropriate for a referral to a district attorney and criminal investigations, that is going to be a part of this process,” he told 9Wants to Know.

If any individual knows or suspects current child abuse by anyone acting on behalf of the Archdiocese of Denver or on behalf of the Catholic parishes and schools within the archdiocese, they're urged to immediately report it to law enforcement or to the Colorado Child Abuse Reporting Hotline at 844-CO-4-KIDS and also to notify the Archdiocese of Denver Office of Child and Youth Protection at 720-239-2832.

