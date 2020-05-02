DENVER — A Colorado reparations program for people abused by Catholic priests when they were children has paid more than $1 million to nine of 78 people who submitted claims.

The Colorado Sun reports the filing deadline was Friday and 60 cases are under review.

One of the independent administrators says another $500,000 in payments are due to four other victims.

RELATED: 9NEWS coverage of priest sex abuse allegations in Colorado

The reparations program was created through a voluntary agreement between the Catholic Church and the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.

> The video above originally aired Oct. 23 and is an interview with report author and former US attorney Robert Troyer.

The investigators’ report found at least 166 children had been sexually abused by at least 43 priests since 1950.

RELATED: The women who made Colorado's priest abuse investigation possible

RELATED: Most priests can't be prosecuted, even if they are named in the sex abuse report. Here's why

RELATED: Report names 43 Colorado Catholic priests accused of sexually abusing at least 166 children since 1950

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Investigations from 9Wants to Know