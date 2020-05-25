PRONE: At least 121 people across the U.S. have died while held prone by officers. Why?

9Wants to Know has a database of people who have died handcuffed, facedown and under the knees of officers.

I NTERACTIVE GRAPHIC: Click the photos for the names of people who 9WTK found died of positional asphyxia and more information about each case.

Our database includes more than $126 million in settlements and verdicts.

And, at the very least, it will shield cities and counties from oftentimes massive financial liabilities.

“Get of them. Get them in a position that facilities breathing,” Jack Ryan said.

One police trainer who works with officers across the country told us he’s considered putting it on the dashboards of police cruisers or tattooing it on the backs of officers’ hands.

The solution is mind numbingly simple. Once someone facedown is handcuffed, the officers above need to turn the person below 90 degrees.

And yet the cases continue. Since Floyd’s death, six more have died following prone restraint.

The first-of-its-kind review – initiated months before the death of George Floyd -- has already prompted police departments in Denver and Minneapolis to retrain their officers.

> Video above: Watch the full 9Wants to Know investigation "PRONE" by Reporter Chris Vanderveen and Photojournalist Chris Hansen.

More than two decades after the U.S. Department of Justice warned officers of the potential dangers of prolonged prone restraint, 9NEWS spent 18 months examining autopsy reports, court filings and body cameras recordings looking for patterns within the noise.

All died the same way; handcuffed, facedown, and under the knees, elbows and bodies of people trying to restrain them.

There’s a decent chance you might not recognize any of the 120 other names.

At least one name on our list is well-known: George Floyd.

At least 26 said, “I can’t breathe.” Most were mentally ill. Nearly two-thirds were either Black or Hispanic.

But the more we learned about the death, the more we felt it to be a classic case of a prone restraint death (a belief that was later confirmed during the criminal trial of Chauvin).

George Floyd’s death didn’t immediately seem to be a prone restraint death to us. Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee on top of Floyd’s neck garnered most of the attention.

By the time we got to mid-spring of 2020, we had amassed dozens of prone restraint deaths.

The bulletin should have sent a clear message to law enforcement agencies across the United States.

Because of that, “as soon as a suspect is handcuffed, get him off his stomach.”

Those metrics represented some of the risk factors first identified in a 1995 U.S. Department of Justice bulletin which said, in part, “a person lying on his stomach has trouble breathing when pressure is applied to his back.”

One by one and after a vetting process, we started inputting names into a database. Within the cases, we looked for signs of mental illness, obesity and drug use.

We started looking for cases filed in federal courts. We looked for buzzwords like “positional asphyxia”, “prone restraint,” and “facedown.” We also started looking for online media reports. We also used the website www.fatalencounters.org to try to identify more cases.

Why did Baker die? And were there other cases like his?

A medical examiner would later conclude Baker died of “restraint asphyxia” as she called the death a homicide. Prosecutors quickly – and quietly – cleared the officers of any criminal wrongdoing, but the story itself served as the beginning of what would turn into a lengthy investigation for 9Wants to Know.

Yet once they handcuffed him, Baker’s aggressiveness waned. Minutes later, facedown, the 32-year old father stopped breathing.

It took seven officers to hold Baker, a Navy veteran struggling with mental health issues, on the ground.

Body camera footage revealed Baker to be the aggressor, at least at first.

David Baker’s late 2018 death outside his estranged wife’s Aurora apartment received little attention outside of the state.

Chapter 2 : Michael Marshall #58

The warning arrived in the email inboxes of all badged members of the Denver Sheriff Department on Nov. 2, 2015.

“Once a subject has been restrained, immediately place him/her into a recovery position (lying on his/her side or seated upright,” the training bulletin said.

It added, “do not put weight on an arrestee’s back, such as with your knee, for a prolonged period.”

Nine days later, at least four Denver deputies ignored that warning as they kept Michael Marshall handcuffed and prone for at least 9 minutes and 12 seconds. Marshall, who weighed 112 pounds at the time, struggled to breathe under the weight of multiple deputies.

“They never got off, I don’t understand why they never got off,” Marshall’s niece Natalia Marshall told 9Wants to Know.

“What they did to him, it just hurts,” Brenda Wright, Marshall’s sister, said. “I just sit there, and you know he’s dying as you watch this video. You see what they do to him, and it just hurts.”

The city and county of Denver eventually settled with the Marshall family for $3 million. Of the 121 deaths on our list, we’ve found more than $126 million in settlements and verdicts.

Seth Stoughton is a former police officer turned law professor at the University of South Carolina. He was one of many experts to testify in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis Police officer now convicted of murdering George Floyd.

Stoughton could not talk about the Floyd case, but he could talk about the continued problem with law enforcement officers not heeding decades of warnings when it comes to the potential dangers of prone restraint.

“Once somebody has been restrained, they should not stay in the prone restraint position,” Stoughton said. “We’re not talking about dramatic changes in officer behavior. We’re talking about turning someone 90 degrees.”

It’s the exact same advice the U.S. Department of Justice sent to law enforcement officers in 1995. That year, the National Law Enforcement Technology Center told officers, “To help minimize the potential for in-custody injury or death, officers should… as soon as a suspect is handcuffed, get him off his stomach.”