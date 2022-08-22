Trial set for woman accused in plot to 'kidnap' son from foster family with help from QAnon believers

Cynthia Abcug faces charges of attempted kidnapping and child abuse in Douglas County case.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Parker woman accused of plotting with supporters of the QAnon conspiracy group to kidnap her son from a foster home was scheduled to go on trial Monday in Douglas County.

The trial has been delayed seven times – most recently earlier this month.

Cynthia Abcug, 53, faces a felony charge of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping and child abuse-knowingly or recklessly causing injury.

Abcug pleaded not guilty to both charges.

According to court documents, Abcug was accused of planning a “raid” to kidnap her son, who was removed from her care in May 2019 by child protective services and placed with a foster family.

Then, in September 2019, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified of efforts by social workers to remove Abcug’s daughter from her care.

According to court documents, the daughter told investigators that a man was staying with Abcug and had a "plan” to kidnap her son.

Abcug's daughter said her mother "had gotten into some conspiracy theories" and was "spiraling down,” according to the warrant.

According to court documents, Abcug’s daughter believed she hoped to carry out the raid with QAnon, a group that has spread the claim that a deep state was carrying out a plot against then-President Donald Trump and his supporters.

The trial is expected to last up to four days.

