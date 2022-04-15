Teen takes stand in father's murder trial, testifies that the morning of mother's death was 'normal'

Robert Feldman is accused of killing his wife after she learned of an affair.

DENVER — The teenage daughter of Robert and Stacy Feldman on Friday testified that the morning of March 1, 2015 – the day her mother died under mysterious circumstances – was “normal.”

“I remember walking downstairs and having breakfast with my family,” she testified late Friday afternoon in the murder trial of her father. “There was talking, nothing seemed unusual.”

Robert Feldman faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of his wife.

The couple’s daughter was 9 the day Stacy Feldman died.

She was on the witness stand about 20 minutes – the last person to testify Friday.

She told jurors that her mother seemed happy that morning, and that she and her brother went to religious school and then to a carnival. But Stacy Feldman didn’t pick them up, as they expected, and the girl said they eventually called their father.

The girl said after their father picked them up, they went to a bicycle shop before heading home.

“I remember walking upstairs when my dad told me to go back downstairs put my coat away,” said the girl, who 9NEWS is not naming.

She said she had been looking forward to showing her mother the prizes she won at the carnival.

“My dad screamed from the balcony there was an emergency and go to the neighbor’s house,” the girl said.

According to earlier testimony, Robert Feldman called 911 that day, reporting that he’d found his wife unresponsive in the bathtub. Two forensic pathologists who performed Stacy Feldman’s autopsy could not determine how she died. Nearly three years later, an outside expert concluded that Stacy Feldman – who had numerous injuries, including bruises, and hemorrhages in her eyes – was strangled or suffocated.

Stacy Feldman’s death came hours after she learned that Robert Feldman had an affair earlier that week with another woman.

Robert Feldman told police that his wife was in bed the last time he saw her.

Under cross-examination from a prosecutor, the girl said her mother seemed normal that morning, did mention that she was not feeling well, and did not say anything about plans to go back to bed.

She also said it was unusual that her mother did not arrive to pick up her and her brother.

Before the girl took the stand, jurors heard from a forensic pathologist who concluded that Stacy Feldman was murdered – and from three others who believed it was impossible to determine exactly how she died.

Denver District Judge Edward Bronfin, who is presiding over the trial, told the jury that he expects testimony to end on Tuesday and the case to be in the jury’s hands by the end of the day.

Contact 9Wants to Know investigator Kevin Vaughan with tips about this or any story: kevin.vaughan@9news.com or 303-871-1862.