Man accused of holding 2 salesmen at gunpoint takes plea agreement

Scott Gudmundsen is a former law officer who is accused of holding two roofing salesmen -- including a Black CSU football player -- at gunpoint.

The former law officer accused of holding two roofing salesmen at gunpoint has made a plea agreement with prosecutors and has been recommended to undergo an evaluation in Wellness Court, which is an alternative to incarceration for people with mental health issues.

Scott Gudmundsen pleaded guilty to felony menacing -- a class five felony -- during a disposition hearing on Thursday morning. During the hearing, he conceded that he menaced two salesmen and used a weapon.

One of those salesmen was Barry Wesley, a Black football player at Colorado State University.

Gudmundsen was arrested in June. The 66-year-old is accused of accosting Wesley and a co-worker, accusing them of being antifa and holding them at gunpoint.

> The video above is from a July 2020 9NEWS report detailing the allegations made against Gudmundsen.

At the time, Wesley and his colleague were working for a roofing company, going door-to-door in a Loveland neighborhood to solicit business. Gudmundsen is accused of calling 911 on the two salesmen as well as kneeling on Wesley's neck and jamming a pistol into his back.

Before accepting the plea agreement, Gudmundsen faced two counts of menacing, one count of impersonating a police officer, two counts of prohibited use of a weapon, and two counts of false imprisonment.

During the case against him, he remained behind bars in Larimer County and was unable to make the $50,000 bail that had been set for him.

Gudmundsen’s family has cited mental health issues as the root of the incident.

The prison time for a menacing charge is typically 1-3 years with two years of mandatory parole, but a stipulated agreement between Gudmundsen's team and prosecutors could allow him to avoid prison time.

If Gudmundsen is not accepted to wellness court, he could receive a 30-month sentence in community corrections or four years of supervised probation. The court has also ordered a mental health evaluation.

Should he not be accepted to either of those alternatives, the court could decide another sentence, which will be determined in May.

Gudmundsen's attorneys said he had been going through a "mental health crisis" at the time of the June incident during Thursday's hearing, and expressed confidence he would be accepted to the Wellness Program.