DA, defense attorneys working on plea deal for man accused of accosting Black CSU football player

Police said the athlete and a co-worker were soliciting business for a roofing company when they were ordered to the ground at gunpoint and accused of being antifa.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Prosecutors and defense attorneys are negotiating a plea deal for a Loveland man accused of holding two roofing salesmen at gunpoint – one of whom is Black football player at Colorado State University.

At a court hearing Thursday morning, prosecutor Mike Mangione and defense attorney Ryan Markus said they were trying to reach an agreement in the case of Scott Gudmundsen.

Judge C. Michelle Brinegar set a hearing for March 18, at which time it’s expected there will either be a plea agreement or the case will begin moving toward trial.

Gudmundsen, a former law officer, has been behind bars since June, when he allegedly accosted CSU player Barry Wesley and a co-worker, accusing them of being antifa, and holding them at gunpoint.

At the time, Wesley and his colleague were working for a roofing company, going door-to-door to solicit business.

Gudmundsen, 66, faces two counts of menacing, one count of impersonating a police officer, two counts of prohibited use of a weapon, and two counts of false imprisonment. He has remained behind bars in Larimer County since his arrest, unable to make the $50,000 bail set for him.

Gudmundsen is accused of calling 911 and announcing there were suspected “antifa guys” in his neighborhood – then confronting them at gunpoint. In reality, Wesley and the other man were simply knocking on doors in the neighborhood, soliciting new business.

Gudmundsen is accused of kneeling on Wesley’s neck and jamming a pistol into his back.

Gudmundsen’s family has cited mental health issues as the root of the incident.