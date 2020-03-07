Police reports detail warning signs in hours before man allegedly held 2 salesmen at gunpoint

Scott Gudmundsen told multiple people he had to confront 2 salesmen he believed were antifa, according to police reports.

LOVELAND, Colo — The man accused of holding a CSU football player and his coworker at gunpoint had two weapons and more than 150 rounds of ammunition on him when police took him into custody, according to police reports obtained by 9Wants to Know on Thursday.

The report also details multiple mental health red flags over the course of two days that culminated in Scott Gudmundsen’s arrest.

Gudmundsen has not appeared at two scheduled court hearings, and faces arrest after he is released from a Fort Collins mental health center. He is slated to appear in court again next Wednesday.

The 65-year-old faces two counts of felony menacing and two counts of false imprisonment for the June 11 incident on a quiet cul-de-sac Loveland. Gudmundsen’s son has previously told 9NEWS what happened was not racially motivated, and that he’s taken his father’s firearms from his home.

Gudmundsen’s wife told police he "seems to be having a mental break over the past two weeks,” the police report says.

According to documents from the Loveland Police Department (LPD), the encounter between Gudmundsen and the two victims was the culmination of a string of events that began the day before. That’s when the two roofing salesmen knocked on the door of Gudmundsen’s home.

According to a statement from one of the victims, Gudmundsen asked them to leave and they did. Later, when they were helping an elderly couple at a house nearby take out their trash, the victims told police they heard Gudmundsen yelling, “I need to see some ID, you need to leave this neighborhood.”

The victim said Gudmundsen later told them he believed antifa had been in the neighborhood the night before. 9NEWS is not naming either of the salesmen involved in the incident because they are victims of a crime and have not spoken out publicly.

According to the Associated Press, antifa – shorthand for anti-fascists – is an umbrella description for far-left leaning militant groups with no hierarchical structure or universal set of tactics.

During an interview with police, Gudmundsen alleged he believed the two roofing salesmen were only going to houses with American flags and he “believed that was because people with American flags usually had guns and they were casing houses,” the report says. Police also said Gudmundsen repeatedly told them he was a former police officer in Utah.

The police report says the morning before he is accused of holding the two victims at gunpoint, Gudmundsen told an officer he believed the two salesmen were with antifa because they responded with “who is antifa?” when he confronted them about it.

“Scott said only antifa would have that response,” the police report reads.

It goes on to say that “Scott said the males were wearing all black and face coverings ‘like antifa.’ When Scott showed me a picture he took of the males by the truck they were shown wearing polos and shorts and surgical face masks because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the report.

“It is important to note during our conversation with Scott he told me he warned the two men if they came back ‘into his network’ that ‘they would not survive,’” the police report says. “He then corrected himself and said ‘I did not make a death threat or anything, but said it will not turn out good for you.’”

During the interview, the officer said Gudmundsen claimed to have called Premier Roofing – where the victims worked, and alleged the company created a fake ad with a fake number online.

A manager at Premier Roofing told police that he had spoken to Gudmundsen and that he “acted erratically and became very angry and yelled violently at him over the phone," the police report says.

The morning before Gudmundsen was arrested, the police report says employees at his veterinarian’s office told officers he made strange statements. One of those employees told police “he talked about antifa being in his neighborhood” and that he was going to confront two men in unmarked clothing walking around the area.

And that’s what happened just before 6 p.m. on June 11, when Gudmundsen called police, said there were members of antifa in his neighborhood who were wearing masks "and he was going to confront them." Gudmundsen reported he was a former police officer and was armed and wearing tactical gear.

The two victims said they had gone to work in a quiet cul-de-sac away from Gudmundsen’s house when they encountered the man in full tactical gear. According to the police report, Gudmundsen held the CSU football player, who is black, on the ground with his knee and shoved his rifle into his back and neck.

The report says the victim asked Gudmundsen not to kill him, and he responded by saying "he was not going to kill him, the police would.”

When officers arrived, they quickly realized the two roofing salesmen had not committed a crime, and instead were the victims.

Gudmundsen was found with two pistols – one with an extension that made it look like a rifle --, as well as more than 150 rounds of ammunition, two knives and a ballistic vest.

According to the police report, Gudmundsen twice needed medical attention after he was jailed, and he "did not really seem to understand what was happening” in the hours after he was arrested.