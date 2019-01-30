PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A day after investigators revealed they were looking for three men involved in the Dec. 2017 murder of Maggie Long, community members in Bailey were expected to attend a public meeting to raise questions and concerns about the investigation.

Newly elected Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw will host the town hall meeting at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Fitzsimmons Middle School gymnasium.

On Monday, McGraw shared significant new details on the Maggie Long case from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation headquarters in Lakewood.

RELATED: 3 suspects wanted for murder of Park County teen Maggie Long

“It saddens me greatly to tell you that Maggie was purposefully set on fire and burned alive,” McGraw told reporters. “We believe this was a targeted crime and that there were at least three suspects still at large.”

McGraw, flanked by representatives from the CBI, FBI and ATF, said investigators had interviewed hundreds of witnesses, including many who took months to come forward, and determined three men were involved in Maggie’s murder.

Maggie Long, a senior at Platte Canyon High School, never returned to school for a concert Dec. 1, 2017. She was managing the VIP section for the concert and told friends she was going home to grab some more cookies and water for the audience.

Investigators say she was killed inside her family’s home off County Road 43 in Bailey. The house was set on fire and someone stole guns, a large green safe and jade figurines. On Monday, McGraw said investigators believe the Long home was targeted.

McGraw said three suspects spent “a significant amount of time in the house with Maggie” the day she was killed. The sheriff shared a new sketch of one potential suspect. Last May, investigators released a sketch of a different man. Sheriff McGraw said a sketch of a third suspect was in the works.

During the investigation, McGraw said the task force learned of additional vehicles that may be connected to the crime. On Monday, McGraw shared a photo of two vans and a pickup truck spotted near the Long family home.

Investigators launched a new website for the public to read up on the case and submit anonymous tips. The site features interactive maps and a layout of the Long family home.

Crime scene photos posted on the site show damage to the house and burn marks on the floor and walls of a bedroom, kitchen and laundry room.

Sheriff McGraw, who has only been on the job three weeks, led the first press conference on the Maggie Long case since February 7, 2018.

The previous sheriff, Fred Wegener, declined to speak to 9NEWS about the case after the initial press briefing in 2018. Wegener spent the last several months of his term mostly on vacation in Florida, handling the day-to-day duties of the job through email.

