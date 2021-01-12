Injured skateboarder wins jaywalking case

Police cited Kenya Johnson at the hospital after she was injured in a collision with a 911 police dispatcher. She fought her case and won.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There was more at cost beyond the $15 jaywalking citation for Kenya Johnson, a skateboarder who got into a collision with a 911 police dispatcher.

9Wants to Know first reported on the collision involving Johnson and the Englewood Police Department employee in early November.

On Tuesday, a judge sided with Johnson and found Cherry Hills Village Police (CHVP) did not provide enough evidence for her jaywalking citation.

Cherry Hills Village Police investigated the collision that happened on Sept. 17 in the City of Englewood, and eventually cited Johnson at the hospital for jaywalking.

Englewood police initially responded to the incident, but when they learned one of their own employees was involved, they requested CHVP to investigate.

A 9Wants to Know review of court data reveals this specific citation was issued 308 times throughout the state from Jan. 1, 2018 to Nov. 2, 2021. Other than the citation given to Johnson, Cherry Hills police told 9Wants to Know its agency has not issued that specific citation over the past three years.

Said Sharbini, Johnson’s attorney, believes police issued the citation so the 911 dispatcher could avoid liability for medical bills.

“Kenya is a strong young woman who knew she had been wronged by the people tasked to protect her,” Sharbini said in a statement. “Now comes the heavy task of making Kenya whole from her injuries. As well as holding those that wronged her accountable.”

Sharbini indicated Johnson is possibly going to file a lawsuit in the case.

