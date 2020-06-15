Son: Man who pulled gun on roofing salesmen being treated at in-patient mental health facility

Loveland resident told police he suspected the men were "antifa guys." One is a Colorado State football player who is African American.

LOVELAND, Colo. — The man accused of holding two door-to-door roofing salesmen at gunpoint – after telling police he suspected they were “antifa guys” – is being treated at an in-patient mental health center, his son told 9Wants to Know on Monday.

The family also removed all of the man’s guns from the home, the son said.

Scott Gudmundsen, 65, faces two counts of felony menacing and two counts of false imprisonment after ordered the two men to the ground and holding them at gunpoint last Thursday in a southwest Loveland neighborhood.

One of the victims is a Colorado State University football player who is African American.

Neither he nor his co-worker are being identified by 9NEWS.

Gudmundsen was released after posting bail, and his family arranged for him to be treated for a mental health illness that he has been struggling with for a decade, Stanley Gudmundsen said.

“Just the family – we want to clarify: It was not racially motivated in any way,” he said of his father’s actions. “He is mentally ill.”

The incident occurred late Thursday afternoon after Scott Gudmundsen called police, said there were two “antifa guys” in the neighborhood and that, “I am going out there to confront them,” Loveland Police Lt. Bob Shaffer said. Gudmundsen told police in the call he was armed and wearing tactical gear, Shaffer said.

When officers arrived in the 2500 block of Dawn Drive around 6 p.m. Thursday, they encountered Gudmundsen – dressed in fatigues and holding two men on the ground at gunpoint, Shaffer said.

Gudmundsen was armed with two weapons, Shaffer said: a Glock pistol, and a second Glock pistol that had been converted into a longer weapon that looked like a carbine rifle.

According to the Associated Press, antifa -- shorthand for anti-fascists -- is an umbrella description for far-left leaning militant groups with no hierarchical structure or universal set of tactics.

On Monday, Stanley Gudmundsen reiterated that his family feels terrible about what happened and said that he hopes the CSU player in particular “does not think he was targeted for the color of his skin.”

“This is a mental-health issue, not a racist issue,” Stanley Gudmundsen said. “He has never exhibited racist behavior at any time in my life. This is a mental health issue that he’s been dealing with for about a decade.”

Scott Gudmundsen is scheduled to be in court Thursday, but his son said he is not sure he will be there, given the treatment he is undergoing.

