Investigators have a potential suspect in the brutal January 1984 slayings of an Aurora couple and their young daughter – and, by extension, the slaying of a woman in Lakewood that same month, 9Wants to Know has learned.

The man, who is incarcerated in another state, is being looked at by investigators in the killings of Bruce and Debra Bennett and their 7-year-old daughter, Melissa, who were beaten to death with a hammer in their Aurora home on Jan. 16, 1984.

The couple’s other daughter, Vanessa, was terribly injured, but survived.

RELATED | Unsolved: The Bennett family murders

A decision on whether there is enough evidence to file charges could come any time, 9Wants to Know has learned.

Officials from the District Attorney’s office in the 18th Judicial District, the Aurora and Lakewood police department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation all declined to comment Tuesday.

Aurora police officer Bill Hummel declined to comment “based on the sensitivity of our open investigation and not wanting to do anything to jeopardize a heinous case that occurred 34 years ago.”

However, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed the existence of the potential suspect to 9Wants to Know.

A 2010 DNA test tied the attacks on the Bennett family to the murder six days earlier of Patricia Louise Smith in Lakewood, who was beaten to death with a hammer and sexually assaulted.

RELATED | Unsolved : The 1984 killing of Patricia Louise Smith

That attack on the Bennett family was the fourth similar incident in the metro area in a matter of weeks in January 1984 – in each cause, authorities knew or suspected a hammer was used.

The first assault occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 4 that year. A young couple was in bed in Aurora when they awakened to discover a man in their bedroom who hit each of them with a hammer before fleeing. Both were injured but survived. Investigators at the time believed the man entered through an open garage door.

Late the night of Jan. 9 or early the morning of Jan. 10, a flight attendant was attacked just after pulling into the garage of her Aurora home. The woman was beaten – possibly with a hammer – and she was sexually assaulted. She survived.

Later that day – Jan. 10 – someone attacked Smith, 50, in the Lakewood condo she shared with her daughter and grandchildren. She was sexually assaulted and beaten to death with a hammer, which was left behind at the scene. She had apparently just stopped at a nearby Wendy’s and picked up a hamburger and French fries, then went home to the condo she was sharing with her daughter and grandchildren to eat it.

Her daughter and grandchildren found her body when they returned home that evening.

And then came the attack on the Bennett family, which occurred sometime during the night of Jan. 15 or early morning of Jan. 16.

Bruce Bennett’s mother, Constance, went to the couple’s home after they didn’t arrive for work at a family-owned business. She found a scene of incredible horror – Bruce Bennett, Debra Bennett and their daughter Melissa all dead, their 3-year-old daughter Vanessa clinging to life.

Detectives expected another attack could occur on the same every-six-days pattern and braced for trouble on Jan. 22, 1984, but it didn’t happen.

At the time, investigators suspected the killer may have traveled the Alameda Avenue corridor since the Bennett home and Smith’s Condo, while on opposite ends of the metro area, were not far off that major road.

The cases vexed investigators for decades, but on June 14, 2002, then-Arapahoe County District Attorney Jim Peters took a highly unusual step: He obtained an arrest warrant for the killer in the Bennett case based on the man’s DNA profile.

The warrant accused the man of six counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual assault on a child, one count of physical assault, one count of burglary and five counts of committing a crime of violence.

Contact 9NEWS reporter Kevin Vaughan with tips about this or any story: kevin.vaughan@9news.com or 303-871-1862.

© 2018 KUSA-TV