Brother of Suzanne Morphew starts 6-day search effort in Colorado

More than four months after she went missing, the brother of 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew is bringing volunteers to Chaffee County for a six day search effort.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — A renewed search effort is set to begin Thursday for a Colorado mom who went for a bike ride more than four months and never returned.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, went missing on Mother's Day, May 10. The Maysville resident left her home near Salida for a bike ride and never returned.

Investigators said they have followed up on hundreds of tips and conducted numerous searches over the last several months, but there is still no trace of the missing mother.

Her brother, Andy Moorman and volunteers from Indiana are beginning a six-day search effort Thursday morning in Chafee County to search the mountainous area where she was last seen.

Volunteers are meeting at the Poncha Springs Visitor Center, located at 7010 US 285 in Poncha Springs to begin the search.

The mother of two is originally from Indiana, but moved to Colorado with her family a couple years ago, according to WTHR, our sister station in Indiana.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are serving in a support role in Moorman's search effort and not in a lead capacity.

A candlelight vigil for Morphew is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Riverside Park in Salida.

Back in May, search teams combed through a construction site outside of Salida. At the time, investigators would not say if they found any evidence.

Shortly after Morphew’s disappearance, investigators searched the Mayville area after deputies found a personal item belonging to her. They wouldn’t say what that item was.

In May, Morphew’s husband Barry posted a video on Facebook pleading for his wife’s return.

A $200,000 reward is offered for information related to Morphew's disappearance. Half of that money is being offered by Morphew's family, according to a Facebook group set up to help find her. The other half is coming from a family friend who decided to match the family's offer.