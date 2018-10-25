When a man with a hammer attacked Connie Bennett's family in January 1984, a sense of fear swept through the community.

It was the fourth hammer attack that month in the metro area. It was also the last hammer attack, and in time, most people moved on, and the killings were seldom discussed publicly.

But for the two women at the center of the deadly Aurora attack – the only survivor and her grandmother, who discovered the bodies – that awful day was never forgotten.

Connie Bennett, 85, has been waiting for decades to know who was responsible for killing her family.

“I don’t sit around and cry all day or anything, but it’s something that’s with me every day,” said Connie Bennett, now 85 years old and still haunted by the discovery she made inside her family's home.

She’d gone to check on her son, Bruce, and his family. She found him, his wife, Debra, and their 7-year-old daughter, Melissa, all dead. Only their 3-year-old daughter, Vanessa, was still alive, but suffering from critical injuries.

Today, Vanessa Bennett still struggles with a brain injury and other problems that are a legacy of the attack.

“For a lot of my life I was angry because, why did I have to be the only one that lived? Why did my parents die?” Vanessa said. “You know, what did they do wrong? They didn't do anything.”

A wish to see a suspect named granted

For more than 34 years – ever since the snowy Monday morning that was Jan. 16, 1984 – Connie Bennett’s mind was dominated by a simple wish.

For more than three decades, she wished only that she would live long enough to “take a look at whoever this monster is.”

Connie Bennett got her wish in August, when investigators zeroed in on a Nevada convict as a suspect in the inexplicable murders of her son and his family – and the killing a week earlier of Patricia Louise Smith, a 50-year-old grandmother, in the Lakewood condominium she shared with her daughter and grandchildren.

Alex Christopher Ewing, it turned out, had been behind bars for all but 13 days since the attack on the Bennett family after being accused of a similar assault in Arizona and then convicted of yet another one in Nevada.

Now authorities in Arapahoe and Jefferson counties are fighting to bring Ewing, 58, back to Colorado to stand trial on multiple felony charges in the two attacks.

For Connie Bennett there is some relief in knowing that a suspect is in custody. But the bewildering question – why? – will never be satisfactorily answered for her.

“There are a lot of things that happen in this world that are natural disasters,” she told 9NEWS. “There are illnesses. We can be attacked by a lot of things. But this is so senseless. You know, there's no reason for it. And so that's what bothers me mostly about him.”

