Owner of trucking company in I-70 crash tied to newer trucking business

Castellano 03 Trucking employed Rogel Aguilera-Mederos who was recently sentenced to 110 years in prison – the owner of the company is now tied to a new business.

COLORADO, USA — Public records obtained by 9NEWS reveal the owner of the trucking company involved in the I-70 fatal crash involving driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos is connected to a newer company that was registered a day after the crash.

The newer company, Volt Trucking, also has a history of violations involving brakes and brake connections, according to online federal transportation records.

As national media focus on the 110-year sentencing of Aguilera-Mederos, news that the owner of the trucking company is still active in the industry may not be welcome news to victims.

Castellano 03 Trucking, LLC dissolved a few months after the fatal crash that killed four people in the 28 car pile-up on April 25, 2019.

The day after the crash, on April 26, Volt Trucking LLC was registered as a business with the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, according to online records.

Both companies, according to public records obtained by 9NEWS, were registered to the same Houston home address at 12010 Fork Creek Dr.

In a financial document filed with the State of Texas, Volt Trucking LLC also lists “Castellano 03 Trucking” as its principal place of business.

The name of Yaimy Galan Segura, who was the owner of Castellano 03 Trucking, appears in the signature line for a Texas Franchise Tax Public Information Report filed for Volt Trucking.

9NEWS called a number connected to Volt Trucking and a woman who answered to “Yaimy” would not answer questions about the two companies and hung up the phone.

Aguilera-Mederos and Castellano 03 Trucking are the targets of a lawsuit filed by Leslie Ross who survived the crash. Ross says in the lawsuit she “suffered permanent physical disfigurement.”

Ross’ attorney, Kyle Bachus, said he is not surprised to hear the news.

“It is also extremely difficult for victims to understand how the State of Texas ever allowed these same people to reopen and operate under another trucking company under a different name after they destroyed so many families….,” Bachus said. “Frankly, it’s disgusting.”

Like Castellano 03 Trucking, Volt Trucking has documented violations, according to inspection reports on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration website.

9NEWS found 23 violations connected to Volt Trucking, including “Inoperative/defective brakes” and “Brake connections with leaks or constrictions.”

According to records, Volt Trucking employs four drivers. Violations did not occur in Colorado, but records indicate drivers operated in Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

