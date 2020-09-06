It took 17 minutes for an ambulance to arrive for an infant found unconscious at a west Denver home

A 9Wants to Know investigation found it took more than double the average time to respond to the home of Sofia Berraza.

DENVER — The family of an infant who died late last year wants answers after a lengthy 9Wants to Know investigation found it took 17 minutes for an ambulance to respond to their west Denver home.

“I just felt like they were wasting time and not coming and taking care of the baby,” Janet Cruz, mother of Sofia, said with the help of a sign language interpreter. Cruz is partially deaf.

Sofia Barraza died from cardiac arrest. An autopsy report suggests the cause of death was “an underlying genetic condition.”

According to Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) data, Denver Health’s response time from call to arrival was 112.5% longer than the average eight minute response time from 2017-2019 in the 80219 zip code where the family lives.

Cruz said she noticed the baby stopped breathing after coming home from a doctor’s appointment where the pediatrician didn’t think there were any problems. Medical records show the doctor thought Sofia was “reportedly healthy” despite being born with “several” medical conditions such as “hole in heart” and hip dysplasia.

According to a Denver Fire Department (DFD) incident report, firefighters got to the house four minutes after the call came in and well before Denver Health. The firefighters tried to keep the child alive with CPR for roughly 15 minutes while waiting for the ambulance, according to Denver Health medical records.

Sofia died of natural causes at 6:12 p.m., according to an autopsy report done by the Denver medical examiner.

“Given the totality of history, autopsy findings and scene investigation it appears most likely the baby died from her underlying genetic condition,” Dr. Amy Martin wrote in the report. “The exact mechanism is unclear, but could be related to apnea or possibly seizures. Therefore, the manner of death is natural.”

Cruz said she thought the ambulance “definitely” should have been there sooner and a quicker response may have saved Sofia’s life. The house feels empty without her.

“Now I’ve lost my first baby,” Cruz said. “It’s really difficult to be here in my home without my daughter. It’s hard.”

New records obtained by 9Wants to Know in May show what led to the delayed response. The dispatch log from Northglenn Ambulance shows a private ambulance was en route at 5:20 p.m., but was called off by Denver Health two minutes later. Northglenn was at least eight minutes away when they were cancelled.

According to a chart of call volume by day of week and time released by Denver Health, there are generally, on average, 18 calls on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 20, 2019 was an abnormally busy night. When Cruz called 911 there were no available Denver Health ambulances in the immediate area.

DFD is not allowed to transport patients and has to wait for an ambulance to arrive, according to an agreement between Denver Health and the City and County of Denver.

MORE INVESTIGATIONS FROM 9WANTS TO KNOW: