Littleton man accused in US Capitol siege to appear in court Friday

The 46-year-old man faces two charges in connection to the riot that left five dead on Jan. 6.

DENVER — A 46-year-old Littleton resident accused of disorderly conduct in relation to the siege on the US Capitol on Jan. 6 is slated to appear in court Friday.

A federal arrest warrant says Patrick Montgomery uploaded evidence of his insurrection in social media postings.

He's facing two charges following U.S. Capitol siege that left five people dead. They include:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Court records contain several images of Montgomery, including one where he appears inside the Senate Chambers.

> The video above aired Jan. 19 and looks at the charges Montgomery faces.

“We stormed the Senate…opened those Chamber door for Transparency!” Montgomery posted on social media, according to federal court documents.

Records indicate several people recognized Montgomery from social media postings. In response to people who contacted him, Montgomery reacted defiantly, according to the federal warrant.

“I didn’t storm the castle violently," Montgomery told someone, according to his federal court case documents. "My group was let in peacefully by the police we were talking to with respect. We came a[n]d left peacefully before the anarchist and Antifa showed up breaking shit and being hoodlums."

There is no evidence to support his claim about Antifa and anarchists.

Additional Coloradans who have also been charged in connection with the attempted coup inculde Robert Gieswein, 24, of Woodland Park and Olympian Klete Keller.