Olde Town Arvada shooting: Video shows moment good Samaritan jumped into action

Newly-released security video shows the moment Johnny Hurley jumped into action to stop a shooter in Olde Town Arvada in June.

ARVADA, Colo. — Content warning: This article includes topics that may be sensitive for some readers, including a description of a shooting.

Newly-released security video shows the moment a good Samaritan jumped into action to stop a shooter in Olde Town Arvada in June.

This week, prosecutors decided not to charge the Arvada police officer who, moments later, mistakenly shot and killed that good Samaritan, Johnny Hurley.

The video provided by the First Judicial District Attorney's Office shows Hurley inside the Army-Navy Surplus Store when the shooting started. He and another man run out of the store, and the video shows Hurley pull a handgun from his waistband.

Next, Hurley is seen crouching and running into Olde Town Square, where he takes cover and peeks around a corner.

Another angle shows the original gunman walking toward where Hurley is hiding. Hurley then pops out, fires and kills the gunman who ambushed and killed Officer Gordon Beesley just moments earlier.

> Content Warning: This video includes images that may be sensitive for some viewers, including a depiction of a shooting.

Hurley picked up the gunman's rifle and was holding it when an arriving APD officer shot him, according to District Attorney Alexis King.

Monday, prosecutors said they would not charge that officer for shooting Hurley.

"One thing that became evident throughout our review was that John Hurley, that day, acted like a hero," King said Monday. "Had he survived, we would have praised his bravery in engaging a mass shooter before anyone else was killed. He acted to defend others, and we will remember him for his selflessness."

