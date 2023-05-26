Family fights 3 years for custody of their own child

Example video title will go here for this video

Allegations of “Promises Made” are some of the questions surrounding how the Washington County Department of Human Services handled a child custody case.

'This case is one of the most expensive cases that our office has had.'

'It was hard not to think sometimes, should I give up?'

“Because I was using I didn't have periods and I didn't think that I could get pregnant, which was dumb, but I just assumed, no, it can't happen and it won't happen. And it hasn't happened until like, one day, I was like, I bet that's what this is,” Johansen said.

It was that day she and Fred Thornton found out they were having a baby. But becoming parents wasn’t part of their plans and at the time they were both regularly using meth.

That is how court case number 19JV13 began. The Dependency and Neglect case was opened by the Washington County Department of Human Services.

“I told them, thank you so much. I really appreciate what they were doing,” Johansen said.

Her son Carter stayed in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for two months and was then released into the care of a foster family. The couple was relieved that their child was being taken care of.

Johansen told the nurse about her drug use. Tests showed there were drugs present in the placenta.

“There was a nurse that came in and she said, I need to know what substances or whatever she called it that you were on. What have you been using? Have you been drinking?”

She was flown by helicopter to Denver, underwent an emergency C-section, and two months early, her son Carter James Thornton was born.

She was already six months along and hadn’t received any prenatal care. A month later, on Aug. 6, 2019, in the early morning Johnsen had terrible pain in her stomach, a neighbor took her to the hospital in Brush.

“I just had this feeling like it [wasn't right] but I'm doing everything. They know that I'm doing everything. Why isn't it worked out yet?”

As Carter was growing from baby to toddler Thornton and Johansen had 30-minute visits twice a week with their son. They started to become concerned when their visitation time wasn’t increasing.

Matuszczak has represented parents for 20 years and said few clients have made such a dramatic turnaround.

“It took Alicia a couple of months, three months to turn it around. And once she made that commitment, she was a rock star,” Matuszczak said. “She was at every visit. She went to every therapy appointment. She did every UA [urine analysis] and they were consistently clean. Anything that the department asked of her, she did.”

“The goal is once the parents are stable in their sobriety and it's safe for the children or the child to go home, you start working toward that,” said Attorney Tricia Matuszczak who was assigned to help Johansen navigate the legal process.

She didn’t feel like they were an exception but acknowledged it was an achievement to stay sober.

“I knew that I was going to turn around because I had to. It was not an option. We did not slip up one time,” Johansen said.

According to court documents, the estimated completion date for their plan was March 5, 2020.

Johansen and her partner Thornton knew that they had to get clean, and a treatment plan ordered by the court laid out the steps they needed to complete for Carter to be returned to them.

“I just felt like I needed to get a few things in order.”

Foster parent intervention : 'It was hard not to think sometimes, should I give up?'

In June 2020, Johansen submitted a clean hair follicle test to the court, to prove she had gone more than three months without drug use. Three days later Carter’s foster parents filed a Motion to Intervene in the case. Under current Colorado law, foster parents can file that motion once a child has been in their care for three months and if they have information concerning the care or protection of the child.

“The hoops that these parents had to jump through … none of that would have happened without foster parent intervention,” said Melanie Jordan. She is the Case Strategy Director for the Colorado Office of Respondent Parents’ Counsel (ORPC), a state-funded agency that helps parents get back their parental rights.

“Foster parents come into a case as full parties. They are able to file motions, call witnesses, cross-examine witnesses, and participate fully in all aspects of the case,” Jordan said.

According to data provided by the ORPC foster parent intervention has increased in Colorado in the past decade. In 2020, 10% of Dependency and Neglect cases had Intervenors. When foster parents intervene, the chance of reunification decreases from 62% to 22% for the birth parents.

Once the foster parents intervened in case 19JV13, the court started hearing concerns about bonding and attachment.

“We heard at every hearing, in every court report, in every meeting how dysregulated Carter was,” Matuszczak recalled.

“The parents’ growth is commendable and undeniable,” a Parent Child Interactional Evaluation submitted to the court by Washington County DHS says. However, the evaluation goes on to say, "Carter's psychological state, his physical development, and his immediate well-being will be profoundly and traumatically affected by a move and change of caregivers." The evaluation then recommended, "that Carter's current placement be made permanent."

“It was hard not to think sometimes, should I give up? Should I let him be with them?” Johansen could see that Carter was very bonded to his foster parents.

“Most parents in these cases see their infants two times a week if they're lucky. Three times a week if they're lucky, and so that's just not enough time for parents to develop a bond, to develop an attachment.” Jordan argued that there are flaws in evaluations like this.