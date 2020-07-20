Woman accused of hitting protester with vehicle in incident captured on video faces misdemeanor charges

Jennifer Watson will face assault and reckless driving charges. Decision comes two months after incident.

DENVER — Nearly two months after a viral video captured a vehicle hitting a protester near the state capitol, Denver authorities filed misdemeanor and traffic charges against the driver Monday, 9Wants to Know has learned.

According to Denver County Court records, Jennifer Watson, 37, was issued a summons for assault and reckless driving in the wake of the incident May 28 near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Broadway that began when several people surrounded her SUV and ended when she drove off and her vehicle veered to the right, knocking a man to the ground.

The incident occurred the first day of protests in Denver over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A conviction on the assault charge could mean up to two years in jail.

Video captured at the scene showed Watson, apparently caught in a traffic jam as the protests began, driving west in the eastbound lanes of Colfax and then turning south on Broadway, where about a dozen people surrounded her vehicle.

One man climbed onto her hood – Max Bailey, 22, later told 9NEWS he jumped onto the car because he feared being run over.

“The reason I was in front of the car was to make sure everyone was safe and to get this lady to stop from running over protesters,” Bailey told 9NEWS the day after the incident. “The reason I got on top of the car was because she accelerated into me and I’m not going to lie down and let somebody run over me.”

> Video above: Man who says he was hit by a vehicle at the Denver protest shares his side.

Watson, 37, owns an interior design company, according to Colorado Secretary of State business records.

Before today’s announcement, Watson was identified on numerous websites as the driver, including a petition that called for her arrest.