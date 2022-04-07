Woman tells jury she had affair with man who is accused of murdering his wife days later

An outside expert concluded Stacy Feldman was strangled or suffocated.

DENVER — A Denver jury that will decide the fate of a man accused of killing his wife in 2015 heard testimony Thursday from a woman who had an affair with him just days before the death.

That woman told Stacy Feldman about the affair just hours before she died – details that are laid out in court documents but that the jury is expected to hear more about on Friday.

Stacy Feldman’s death on March 1, 2015, was originally classified as “undetermined” – but an outside expert brought in by Denver police and prosecutors concluded she’d been strangled or suffocated, and her husband was arrested in 2018 and charged with her murder.

Robert W. Feldman faces a single count of first-degree murder after deliberation. He told authorities he found his wife unresponsive in the bathtub.

In testimony late Thursday afternoon, Susan McBride told the jury that she’d met Feldman on a dating app and that he’d told her he was separated from his wife – which was not true.

McBride read a series of messages back and forth between her and Bob Feldman.

“Guess who. Just a little leg to tease you. LOL,” she messaged him at one point, including a photo of fuzzy slippers and her ankle.

After replying with information about his work, Feldman wrote, “So are those legs? Can I see more.”

McBride said she responded, “just how risqué do you think I am? I need to meet you first, toes would be a good next step”

Feldman replied, “I agree, we should meet, when can I see your toes?”

McBride testified that she and Feldman, who at one point used the name Mike Reed and at another said he was Robert Wolfe, eventually met for coffee

“It was just a very easy, friendly conversation,” McBride testified. “There was no lull in the conversation that I can recall. After I left there, I remember thinking, this is a nice guy.”

At one point, after she failed to find anything online under the names he had used, she tried to break off the relationship, she testified. Feldman convinced her to give him another chance after he said he’d been the victim of a stalker once and again convinced her he was separated from his wife.

A few days later, after dinner and a long discussion, they had sex, she testified.

Then, after Feldman broke plans to get together again, she began doing online searches and discovered Stacy Feldman’s name on the website for an elementary school.

At that point, Judge Edward Bronfin recessed the trial.

McBride is expected to be back on the stand Friday morning.

