FRISCO, Colo. — Summit Middle School students saw an increased presence of law enforcement Tuesday due to a reported threat, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Summit Middle School is located at 158 School Road in Frisco, a mountain town located about 72 miles west of Denver.

The Sheriff's Office and FBI officials are actively investigating the threat, but do not believe there is a safety risk to students, staff or facilities.

RELATED: Student with handgun taken into custody at Northglenn High School

"The Summit County Sheriff’s Office takes all threats to the community seriously," said Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons. "I encourage families to continue to talk with their children about safety and the importance about reporting any concerns promptly to parents, school officials, law enforcement or Safe2Tell Colorado."

No other details on the threat were made available.

RELATED: School district, police address threatening comment made by student

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS