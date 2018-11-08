An airplane was stolen by an employee at Sea-Tac International Airport on Friday evening according to the Port of Seattle.
Alaska Airlines confirmed that a Horizon Air Q400 was involved in an “unauthorized take-off” in a tweet.
“We believe there are no passengers on board,” the tweet said.
The plane crashed into Ketron Island, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's office.
The plane "was doing stunts in air or lack of flying skills caused crash into Island,"
Around 8: 15 p.m., multiple KING 5 viewers called to report a hijacked airplane, saying an apparent pilot or airport worker took off with an aircraft.
A number of viewers called KING 5 after witnessing the plane crash on Ketron Island. A large plume of smoke is visible to residents surrounding Steilacoom, Washington.
Authorities have not confirmed that an aircraft was hijacked or crashed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.