CLEVELAND -- Authorities are investigating reports of a bomb threat in a location near the I-X Center.

This comes just hours before President Trump is expected to speak at the I-X Center for during a campaign rally at 3 p.m. today.

Police and fire officials have responded to the scene, which is located at Mazzella Lifting Technologies in the 21000 block of Aerospace Parkway.

Although Cleveland Hopkins Airport is nearby, officials say this situation has not impacted any flights.

No additional details are immediately available at this time.

We will update this story with more information when it's released.

