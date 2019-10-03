DENVER — One woman died and another was hospitalized after an early morning house fire Sunday in east Denver, according to the Denver Fire Department.

Denver Fire responded to a bedroom fire in the 1200 block of North Grape Street about 4:40 a.m., said Public Information Officer Greg Pixley. One woman was on the front porch when firefighters arrived and was transported to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Firefighters pulled a second woman from the house who later died at the hospital. The coroner’s office will determine the cause of death.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

