1 dead after car crashes, falls 2 levels at DIA

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

DENVER — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning at Denver International Airport (DIA).

The crash happened at the west terminal of the airport on Level 6, and resulted in the vehicle coming to rest on Level 4, a tweet from the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

The driver involved was pronounced dead at the scene, DPD said.

All passenger traffic on the west terminal was being directed to the east side of the airport while crews cleaned up the crash, DIA said in a tweet.

Travelers are asked to use DIA's interactive map feature to navigate once inside the airport.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

Level 5 west, Level 6 west and the west economy parking lot are now open. Level 4 west should be opening shortly. Passengers should follow signage when driving to DEN on Peña Blvd. — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) September 14, 2020