Human remains found after house explosion in JeffCo

The house in the 8100 block of Stags Leap Trail burned early Monday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A victim was found in a home near Turkey Creek Canyon that was destroyed in a fire early Monday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO).

Investigators discovered the victim on Monday afternoon, hours after an explosion at the house in the 8100 block of Stags Leap Trail, JCSO said in a press release. The home was west of U.S. 285 between Tiny Town and Conifer.

Once known, the identity of the victim will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

At 1:15 a.m. Monday, JCSO deputies and fire agencies responded to a report from neighbors of the house explosion. When they arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames, according to the release.

Firefighters with Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District (ICFPD) and other surrounding agencies contained and extinguished the fire. They were able to prevent the fire from spreading into the surrounding trees, according to ICFPD.

The structure had sufficiently cooled by Monday afternoon to search for the fire's point of origin. That was when the victim was found, the release says.

Other fire agencies that assisted ICFPD were Elk Creek Fire Protection District, Indian Hills Fire Rescue, Evergreen Fire Rescue, and the North Fork Volunteer Fire Department.

9NEWS has reached out to ICFPD for additional information. This story will be updated as details become available.

Firefighters found the home fully involved when the first units arrived on Stags Leap. Engines attacked the fire and were used to prevent extension into the surrounding trees pic.twitter.com/owmtO5r4SV — ICFPD (@ICFPD) September 21, 2020