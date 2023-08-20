1 dead after I-25 crash involving motorist and bicyclist

The fatal crash took place Sunday morning in the area of I-25 and Santa Fe.

DENVER — A fatal crash between a motorist and a bicyclist took place Sunday morning in the area of I-25 and Santa Fe, the Denver Police Department reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to DPD, one person was pronounced dead on scene. A spokesperson for the department later confirmed the deceased was the bicyclist— an adult male. The spokesperson also said the driver involved remained on scene after the crash.

DPD is currently investigating the crash.

Police said delays should be expected and suggested that drivers look for alternate routes.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

