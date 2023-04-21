1 dead, 3 injured after fire in Lakewood

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One person is dead and three others are injured after a fire early Friday morning at an apartment building in Lakewood.

At about 3:49 a.m., crews with West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR) responded to a fire at a single story apartment building near 12th Avenue and Allison Road.

When crews arrived to the scene, they found a single story building with smoke and flames coming from one apartment, WMFR said. The fire did extend to a second unit.

Crews did rescue one person from the building, according to WMFR.

Four people were injured in the fire and three were transported to the hospital, WMFR said in a tweet. One of the victims who was transported died, WMFR said. One person was treated at the scene, according to WMFR.

