1 found dead after early morning fire

A pet was also found dead in a trailer that caught fire in a mobile home park, Platteville-Gilcrest Fire Protection District said.

PLATTEVILLE, Colo — A person and a pet were found dead after a structure fire on Friday morning, Platteville-Gilcrest Fire Protection District (PGFPD) said.

PGFPD said crews received a call at 2:37 a.m. for a report of smoke coming from a trailer in a mobile home park on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.

Responding crews reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the trailer, and began fire attack mode to knock down the flames.

Once firefighters knocked down the heavy flames, they entered the trailer and found a resident and a pet dead inside, according to PGFPD.

Platteville Police Department and Weld Country Coroner's Office are investigating the death.

No other injuries have been reported, according to PGPFD.