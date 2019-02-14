LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One man was injured and five apartments were damaged after a fire in Lakewood early Thursday morning, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

The fire was first reported around 1:30 a.m. at 220 Wright St., near 6th Avenue and Simms Street.

Five apartments and the clubhouse were damaged, causing an estimated $400,000 in damage and displacing nine people.

A man who was outside was injured when he ran back inside the burning building to get his dog. The dog was OK, and the man was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but West Metro said it started outside.

