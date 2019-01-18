At least one person was injured after a fire broke out Thursday night in Denver's University neighborhood.

Firefighters were called to South Vine Street near DU's campus a little before 7:30 p.m. on a reported fire at an apartment complex.

The Denver Fire Department said firefighters rescued one person from the apartment using a ladder. Firefighters were then able to contain the fire to one unit on the third floor of the building.

DFD said some people will be displaced due to the fire, but they weren't sure exactly how many.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

