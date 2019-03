DENVER — One person was taken to the hospital after what the Denver Police Department called a hit-and-run crash near Leetsdale Drive and South Holly Street Sunday night.

The driver who allegedly took off after the crash has been detained by Glendale police, according to DPD. That suspect has not been identified.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

Westbound Leetsdale was shut down in the area for the crash investigation.

